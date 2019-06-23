Former Congress minister Dushyant Chaturvedi joins Shiv Sena

By PTI

MUMBAI: Dushyant Chaturvedi, son of Satish Chaturvedi, former Congress minister from Nagpur, Sunday joined the Shiv Sena here in the presence of party chief Uddhav Thackeray.

On the occasion, Thackeray announced that Dushyant would soon get a good responsibility in the party.

Satish Chaturvedi, former minister in the state government and a five-time MLA from Nagpur, had been expelled from the Congress in February last year for allegedly working against the party.

Sena sources confirmed that Dushyant will be the party's candidate in the upcoming Assembly polls, but refused to divulge the constituency that he will represent.

Satish Chaturvedi had won elections from Nagpur East, but BJP's Krishna Pancham Khopde had snatched the seat from him in 2009 and retained it in the 2014 Assembly elections.