Home Nation

Former Tamil Nadu DGP who arrested Indira Gandhi dies at 91

Lakshminarayanan had worked under various Prime Ministers including late Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Charan Singh, Morarji Desai.

Published: 23rd June 2019 06:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2019 06:50 PM   |  A+A-

Indira Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Former Tamil Nadu DGP V R Lakshminarayanan, who arrested the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in a corruption case, died here Sunday following brief illness, family sources said.

He was 91 and is survived by a son and two daughters. Lakshminarayanan, fondly known as VRL, was a 1951 batch IPS officer.

He began his career as an Assistant Superintendent of Police in Madurai and then rose to become the Joint Director of Central Bureau of Investigation.

Lakshminarayanan had worked under various Prime Ministers including late Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Charan Singh, Morarji Desai.

He had also arrested the late Indira Gandhi in 1977 in a graft case. Lakshminarayanan retired in 1985 as a Director General of Police, Tamil Nadu.

His younger daughter Rama Narayanan said her father passed away around 2 AM Sunday at his residence here.

Rama Narayanan , in a brief interaction with PTI, hailed her father as a hero who was able to dedicate time for the family and also to the public service.

"His life is unique. Because, usually, a public figure will not be able to devote time and energy to their family. But Appa (father), had a unique way of being a hero within his family as well as, a stalwart in public service", she said.

The last rites would be performed on June 25.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
V R Lakshminarayanan Indira Gandhi
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
Eight out of top 10 bestselling cars in India are Maruti's
Pakistan remain alive after a crucial win over South Africa | AP
South Africa knocked out of World Cup 2019 after Pakistan loss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp