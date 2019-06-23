Home Nation

Jagan's YSRCP unlikely to accept Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker's post amid Andhra special status row

On the Deputy Speaker's post, sources in the YSR Congress Party said there was no direct or formal offer made but there were indications.

Published: 23rd June 2019 05:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2019 05:37 PM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy | EPS

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The YSR Congress Party is unlikely to accept the post of Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha as it does not want to be seen aligned with the BJP-led ruling NDA until the Narendra Modi government fulfil its demand of granting special status to Andhra Pradesh, a senior leader of the party said Sunday.

YSR Congress, which is fourth largest party with 22 members in the 17th Lok Sabha, wants to maintain equidistance from both the ruling and opposition sides, the leader told PTI.

"Opposition especially the Congress is also responsible for Andhra Pradesh not getting the special status tag. It bifurcated the state but did not give it special status. So we will also be maintaining distance from them too," the leader said.

However, he said the party may extend its support to the ruling dispensation on certain issues which would be in the interest of the country.

READ| After two bureaucratic reshuffles, Jagan government transfers 21 IPS officers in AP

On the Deputy Speaker's post, sources in the YSR Congress Party said there was no direct or formal offer made but there were indications.

"The party does not want this post, as it will be seen as aligning with the ruling dispensation. The party won't do that until and unless Centre gives special status to Andhra Pradesh," the YSR Congress leader said.

He further said the party has conveyed its stand to the BJP leadership.

Special status for Andhra Pradesh was the core agenda of YSR Congress supremo Jaganmohan Reddy, who swept the state elections and became the second chief minister after bifurcation.

Sources in the party also said the Deputy Speaker's post is ceremonial and is of not much use to them.

They said they are in constant touch with the top leadership within the government and are pursuing them for accepting the demand of special status for the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YSR Congress Jagan Mohan Reddy Andhra special status Deputy Speaker Lok Sabha
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
Eight out of top 10 bestselling cars in India are Maruti's
Pakistan remain alive after a crucial win over South Africa | AP
South Africa knocked out of World Cup 2019 after Pakistan loss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp