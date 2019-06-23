On Shyama Prasad Mukherjee's death anniversary, BJP asks Mamata to follow his ideology

By ANI

INDORE: BJP's National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday thanked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for observing the death anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee but suggested that she must follow his ideologies and shun violence in the state.

"Observing the death anniversary and following his thinking are two different things. Mamata ji is observing his death anniversary, I thank her. But she should also follow his thinking so that violence, especially political violence, ends in West Bengal," he said while speaking to media in Indore.

"The manner in which she is getting BJP workers killed for vendetta is not in line with Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee's thinking. His politics was one which unites the nation. Mamata ji's politics is one which divides the nation," he added.

Remembering Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his Balidan Divas. A devout patriot and proud nationalist, Dr. Mookerjee devoted his life for India’s unity and integrity. His passion for a strong and united India continues to inspire us and gives us strength to serve 130 crore Indians. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 23, 2019

On the issue of abrogating Article 370 in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, Vijayvargiya said that it is on his party's agenda and will be done at an appropriate time.

Dr Mukherjee was the founder of Bhartiya Jana Sangh in 1951 which later evolved into the BJP and was ideologically close to the RSS.

It is believed that the prominent leader died under mysterious circumstance while he was in custody in Srinagar for vociferously opposing Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. While others believe that there is no mystery behind Mukherjee's death saying that he died due to heart attack on June 23, 1953.