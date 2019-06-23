Home Nation

Pay farmers' dues or face Sena wrath: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray warns insurance companies

Thackeray, who toured the drought-hit parts of Marathwada and North Maharashtra on Saturday to review the relief work, also blamed the inefficiency of officials for the failure of government schemes.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray has warned the insurance companies that they will have to face the party workers’ wrath if they don’t pay the farmers’ dues at earliest. Thackeray, who toured the drought-hit parts of Marathwada and North Maharashtra on Saturday to review the relief work, also blamed the inefficiency of officials for the failure of government schemes.

“I was told several agents of the insurance companies were here at the beginning of the last season. But, all of them have just vanished as the time has come for them to pay back to the farmers. I would like to remind the insurance companies that all their corporate offices are in Mumbai (where Shiv Sena rules) and they will have to face the wrath of Shiv Sena there if they won’t pay farmers’ dues here,” Thackeray said while addressing farmers at Aurangabad.

He also said that the Sena is in power to represent all those common men “whose voice generally doesn’t reach the rulers”. “We won’t ever let down anyone who has chosen us to rule Maharashtra. If we do that, what is the difference there between us and the Congress?” Thackeray said. He added that when he inquired with the CM regarding the loan waiver funds, he was told that most of the funds had already been transferred to the banks.

“If needed I shall take the farmers who haven’t received the money till now to the CM. We shall do every possible thing to ensure that all the money the government has released for the farmers should reach them,” Thackeray said.

Asking party workers to be vigilant and pursue the implementation of the schemes, he  said some officers’ lax attitude might be creating a wrong impression of the government. “Shiv Sainiks speak the language people understand. They should take the lead to resolve such issues,” Uddhav added.

