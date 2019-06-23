Senior doctor suspended for alleged negligence as AES toll touches 109 in Muzzafarpur hospital

By Express News Service

PATNA: A senior paediatrician Dr Bhim Sen Kumar of Muzzafarpur based Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) has been suspended with immediate effect for being negligent and on charges of being lax on duty.

The Bihar health department which took the decision on Saturday evening had sent Dr Kumar on deputation to SKMCH from Patna Medical College on June 19.

However, during an inspection, senior officials found him not delivering his duty.

Dr SK Shahi, superintendent of SKMCH, confirmed the suspension but refused to divulge any details.

Dr Kumar who was deputed to review the treatment at SKMCH received the letter of suspension undersigned by additional secretary of health Vivekananda Thakur.

Official sources said that two senior officials of both state and central government’s health department are continuously camping and monitoring the treatments at SKMCH.

A total of 109 deaths have been reported till Sunday afternoon at SKMCH while 225 children admitted with AES-like symptoms have been discharged after treatment.

