Trinamool workers set fire on haystack in BJP activists' house in Bengal's Nadia

China Mondal, whose husband Sambhu is a BJP activist, lodged a complaint with the Taherpur police station saying some Trinamool Congress workers set the haystack afire in the wee hours of Saturday.

By PTI

TAHERPUR (WEST BENGAL): The haystack of a BJP worker inside the premises of his house was set on fire in Nadia district of West Bengal by TMC workers, a charge the ruling party denied.

China Mondal, whose husband Sambhu is a BJP activist, lodged a complaint with the Taherpur police station saying some Trinamool Congress workers set the haystack afire in the wee hours of Saturday for political reasons.

In her FIR, China said her son, an e-rickshaw driver, was entering their house in Maniktala village around 1 am when he found four persons who are known TMC workers fleeing from their premises.

The fire was noticed the very next moment and local people and a fire tender doused to the blaze.

ALSO READ | Bengal violence: Fresh clashes break out in trouble-hit Bhatpara soon after BJP panel's visit

She alleged that they might also have a plan to set their house on fire.

Local people said the fire could have spread to other houses.

Sambhu Mandal alleged that he was earlier threatened by the TMC workers that he would be driven out from the village for supporting the BJP.

Local TMC leaders said the party was not involved with the incident.

Police said an investigation was on.

