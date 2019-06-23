Home Nation

Uttarakhand BJP MLA Champion suspended over indiscipline

Recently, a video had gone viral in which Champion appeared to be threatening an electronic media journalist.

Published: 23rd June 2019 03:10 PM

Uttarakhand BJP MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion

Uttarakhand BJP MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion (Photo | Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion Twitter)

By IANS

DEHRADUN: The ruling BJP in Uttarakhand has suspended Khanpur MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion from the party for three months on charges of indiscipline, a party spokesman said on Sunday.

Champion's suspension on Saturday night came after a preliminary report prepared by the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Disciplinary Committee found him guilty of gross indiscipline. It also took cognizance of the legislator's alleged threats to a journalist.

State BJP President Ajay Bhatt later suspended Champion.

Recently, a video had gone viral in which Champion appeared to be threatening an electronic media journalist. He was also in the news for publicly making fun of BJP MLA from Jhabreda Deshraj Karnawal.

Champion, who wanted a ticket for his wife for the Lok Sabha polls from Haridwar, had described then sitting MP from the seat and now Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank as a "migratory bird".

He was among the nine Congress MLAs who had rebelled against Harish Rawat and crossed over to the BJP in 2016. Later, all the nine MLAs were disqualified by the Speaker.

