190 more MBBS seats at nine government colleges in Bihar

By Express News Service

PATNA: In some good news for Bihar, the Centre has approved additional 190 MBBS seats in nine state-run medical colleges, including the Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital at Muzaffarpur and the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).

The SKMCH is at the forefront of the battle against AES in Bihar. A formal notification on the increase of 20-30 new MBBS seats for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota was issued on Saturday evening.

The additional seats were allotted to accommodate students under the 10 per cent reservation without disturbing the present set up.

Prior to this announcement, the eastern state had 950 MBBS seats of which 300 were with private colleges.

According to the state’s principal secretary Sanjay Kumar, the increase in MBBS seats would be effective from the next academic session of 2019-20. Among all the nine state-run medical colleges in Bihar, the maximum of 30 seats went to the PMCH where its quota now is 180.

The remaining eight other medical colleges, including SKMCH, Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital, Anugrah Narayan Medical College and Hospital, Government Medical College and others, got 20 seats each.