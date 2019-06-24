Home Nation

Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill introduced in Lok Sabha

The Parliament's Budget Session, which began on June 17, will continue till July 26.

Published: 24th June 2019 02:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 02:21 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (Photo| Screen grab)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad introduced the Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in Lok Sabha on Monday. The Bill proposes the voluntary use of Aadhaar as an identity proof for opening bank accounts as well as procuring mobile phone connections.

Also, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will table the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 which proposes to give reservation in government jobs and educational institutions to those living within 10 km of the International Border in Jammu on a par with people living along the Line of Control in Kashmir.

On the first day of the Lok Sabha session on June 21, the Modi government, in its second tenure, introduced the controversial triple talaq Bill, amidst stiff opposition from Congress and Muslim Majlis after a division was pressed opposing the tabling of the measure.

The Parliament's Budget Session, which began on June 17, will continue till July 26. The Economic Survey will be presented on July 4 followed by the Union Budget for 2019-20 on July 5.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha Ravi Shankar Prasad Aadhaar
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. ( Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
Gallery
Bangladesh kept there chances of reaching the semi-finals alive. (Photo | AP)
Shakib's all-round performance keeps Bangladesh in the hunt for semi-finals
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
India's top 10 bestselling cars of May 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp