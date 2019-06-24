Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill introduced in Lok Sabha

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad introduced the Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in Lok Sabha on Monday. The Bill proposes the voluntary use of Aadhaar as an identity proof for opening bank accounts as well as procuring mobile phone connections.

Also, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will table the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 which proposes to give reservation in government jobs and educational institutions to those living within 10 km of the International Border in Jammu on a par with people living along the Line of Control in Kashmir.

On the first day of the Lok Sabha session on June 21, the Modi government, in its second tenure, introduced the controversial triple talaq Bill, amidst stiff opposition from Congress and Muslim Majlis after a division was pressed opposing the tabling of the measure.

The Parliament's Budget Session, which began on June 17, will continue till July 26. The Economic Survey will be presented on July 4 followed by the Union Budget for 2019-20 on July 5.