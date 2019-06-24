Home Nation

Bengal police seize 60 bombs in Bhatpara, arrest 8 people

Published: 24th June 2019 05:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 05:31 PM   |  A+A-

Two persons were killed while several others were injured on Thursday in Bhatpara. (Photo|ANI)

By ANI

BHATPARA: As many as 60 bombs were seized on Monday from Bhatpara area in North 24 Parganas district and eight people arrested in that connection, police said.

Barrackpore Commissioner of Police Manoj Kumar said, "We recovered 60 bombs from Gali number 6 in Kankinara under Bhatpara police station. We have arrested eight people and further investigation is underway."

Two persons were killed while several others were injured on Thursday after clashes broke out between two groups suspected to be affiliated to ruling TMC and BJP in Bhatpara, which comes under the Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC were imposed in the affected areas to restore order. Both TMC and BJP have blamed each other for the violence.

