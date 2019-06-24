Home Nation

DNA profiling bill likely to come up before Cabinet on Monday

The bill was passed in the Lok Sabha in January but lapsed as it could not be cleared in the Rajya Sabha due to lack of support from the opposition.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The DNA Technology Regulation Bill, which seeks to control the use of DNA technology for establishing the identity of a person, is likely to come up before the Cabinet on Monday.

Following the clearance from the Cabinet, the bill is likely to be reintroduced in Parliament for passage.

The legislation seeks to establish a National DNA Data Bank and Regional DNA Data Banks.

The bill envisages that every data bank will maintain indices like the crime scene index, suspects' or undertrials' index, offenders' index, missing persons' index and unknown deceased persons' index.

The legislation also seeks to establish a DNA Regulatory Board.

Every laboratory that analyses DNA samples to establish the identity of an individual, has to be accredited by the board.

Under the bill, a written consent by individuals is required to collect DNA samples from them.

Consent is not required for offences with the punishment of more than seven years of imprisonment or death.

It also provides for the removal of DNA profiles of suspects on the filing of a police report or court order, and of undertrials on the basis of a court order.

Profiles in the crime scene and missing persons' index will be removed on a written request.

TAGS
DNA Technology Regulation Bill National DNA Data Bank
