Himachal CM on four-day visit to UAE to woo investors

Published: 24th June 2019 01:00 PM

Jai Ram Thakur

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

DUBAI: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur is on a four-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates in a bid to attract investment to his State in various sectors including horticulture and tourism.

Thakur arrived in Dubai on Sunday. He was accompanied by Industries Minister Bikram Singh and several other senior officials of the State.

The Chief Minister has invited businessmen of the LuLu Group International to Himachal Pradesh Global Investors' Summit, which is scheduled to be held later this year.

"We visited the LuLu Hypermarket. There were products related to India's agricultural and horticultural areas, especially apples and other fruits. Obviously, investments from Dubai in agriculture and horticulture sectors in Himachal will benefit our farmers and gardeners," Thakur said while speaking to ANI.

Expressing his views on Thakur's visit to the UAE, Yusuff Ali, Chairman of Lulu Group, said: "It was very interesting and enlightening meeting with the Chief Minister of the very beautiful and unexplored Himachal Pradesh, a state with lots of opportunities." 

