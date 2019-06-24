Hurry up! It's the last day to apply for over 900 Railways posts

The Indian Railway Recruitment board has thrown open over 900 job vacancies for various posts. According to a notification issued by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, the interested candidates should visit the official website and submit the application in the prescribed format by 5 pm on June 24.
The candidates should be between the ages of 15 and 24 years. The upper age will be calculated as on October 1, 2019. The applicants should pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 100 at the time of application.
The candidates should have a Class 10 certificate with a minimum score of 50 per cent. Those applying for programming and system administrative posts will need a computer operator and programming assistant certification from the National Council on Vocational Training.
Those who are selected will be hired for a period of one to two years. After being selected, the candidates will not be allowed to back out.
For freshers, during the first year, candidates will be given a salary of Rs 5,700 per month and during the second year, the salary will be Rs 6,500. For ex-ITI candidates, the first and second year's salary will be the same and the third year's salary will be Rs 7,350 per month.
Documents to keep ready before applying online:
-
Aadhaar card
-
Person with Benchmark Disability certificate (PwBD)
-
Parents' ID card/service certificate (if they are railways employees)
-
Fee receipt
-
Passport size photo
-
Community certificate
-
Birth certificate
-
Employment exchange registration number
-
Class 10 mark sheet
How to apply
-
Visit the official website
-
On the right-hand side, under 'News and announcements', click on the link 'act_app notification 2019'
-
A new page will appear with the same link. Click on the link once again
-
Click on the 'click here to apply online' link
-
Fill your details and upload documents
-
Make the payment