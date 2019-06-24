Home Nation

Hurry up! It's the last day to apply for over 900 Railways posts

Candidates should be between the ages of 15 and 24 and have a Class 10 certificate with a minimum score of 50 per cent.

By Online Desk

The Indian Railway Recruitment board has thrown open over 900 job vacancies for various posts. According to a notification issued by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, the interested candidates should visit the official website and submit the application in the prescribed format by 5 pm on June 24.

The candidates should be between the ages of 15 and 24 years. The upper age will be calculated as on October 1, 2019. The applicants should pay a non-refundable fee of  Rs 100 at the time of application.

The candidates should have a Class 10 certificate with a minimum score of 50 per cent. Those applying for programming and system administrative posts will need a computer operator and programming assistant certification from the National Council on Vocational Training.

Those who are selected will be hired for a period of one to two years. After being selected, the candidates will not be allowed to back out.

For freshers, during the first year, candidates will be given a salary of Rs 5,700 per month and during the second year, the salary will be Rs 6,500. For ex-ITI candidates, the first and second year's salary will be the same and the third year's salary will be Rs 7,350 per month. 

Documents to keep ready before applying online: 

  1. Aadhaar card

  2. Person with Benchmark Disability certificate (PwBD) 

  3. Parents' ID card/service certificate (if they are railways employees)

  4. Fee receipt

  5. Passport size photo

  6. Community certificate

  7. Birth certificate

  8. Employment exchange registration number

  9. Class 10 mark sheet


How to apply

  1. Visit the official website 

  2. On the right-hand side, under 'News and announcements', click on the link 'act_app notification 2019' 

  3. A new page will appear with the same link. Click on the link once again

  4. Click on the 'click here to apply online' link

  5. Fill your details and upload documents

  6. Make the payment


 

