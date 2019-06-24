Mumbai lawyer files complaint against Congress chief Rahul Gandhi over tweet on Army Dog squad

By ANI

MUMBAI: A Mumbai based lawyer Atal Bihari Dubey filed a complaint against Congress President Rahul Gandhi for his tweet on the International Yoga Day on June 21 where Rahul has apparently mocked Army's Dog Squad performing Yoga.

The complainant seeks an FIR against Rahul Gandhi under section 505 of IPC (statements Conducing to Public Mischief). The complaint has been submitted in Azad Maidan police station.

It is imperative to mention that Rahul Gandhi on Friday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'New India' on the International Yoga Day by sharing the pictures of Army's dog squad imitating yoga postures done by their trainers, with a sarcastic jibe -- New India -- on the top of his post.

"While going through my Twitter account, I came to know that, Rahul Gandhi has twitted two pictures on June 21, 2019, at 4.12 PM in the caption of New India. In the said pictures were taken from Army Dog Unit wherein Dog are doing exercise with the army soldiers," said Atal B Dubey in his complaint.

"Rahul Gandhi's mischievous post is intended to upset the public tranquillity and is intended to disrespect our Army. The sentiments of the people are hurt and it cannot be expressed in words," said the complaint.

There was an uproar in public and several BJP leaders slammed Rahul Gandhi for his 'insensitive' tweet.

Home Minister Amit Shah quoted the tweet and accused Congress of being negative. "Congress stands for negativity. Today, their negativity was seen in their clear support to the medieval practice of Triple Talaq. Now, they mock Yoga Day and insult our forces (yet again!) Hoping the spirit of positivity will prevail. It can help overcome the toughest challenges," he tweeted.

While Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted: "With due respect to you, @RahulGandhi Ji, these are proud members of the Indian Army and they contribute to the safety of our nation."