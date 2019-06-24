Rajasthan government to introduce bill to protect depositors

By ANI

RAIPUR: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's government is set to introduce a bill to protect depositors and to put a check on cheating by chit-fund companies, an official statement read.

The issue of financial scams, including cheating by chit-fund companies, was raised by civil society members during a pre-Budget meeting with Gehlot.

"The protection of depositors bill would be introduced in the Assembly soon, which will protect the interest of the investors. Our government has been serious in preventing such scams," the Chief Minister said.

ALSO READ: To boost employment generation, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot sets four-year deadline for Barmer oil refinery

He underlined the importance of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and civil society in implementing government schemes and programmes at the grass-roots level.

Gehlot also spoke about silicosis, a lung-related disease caused by the inhalation of dust containing silica in mining areas, which has taken a severe toll on the health of mine workers in the state.

"The government is serious about the issue of silicosis in mining areas. We would surely make efforts to free the state from the disease," he said.

The Chief Minister praised the ban on e-cigarettes in the state and said the prohibition would curtail increasing smoking practices among the youth.