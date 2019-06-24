Home Nation

Ranchi diary: Special train ‘Jamshedpur on Rails’ flagged off

The Steel Express is a lifeline for citizens and businesses houses as it connects the two most important cities in eastern India.

Published: 24th June 2019 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

indian railways

Image for representational purpose only

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

Special train flagged off  

To help commuters appreciate the role and significance of Jamshedpur in the larger fabric of India’s history, ‘Jamshedpur on Rails’ was flagged off from Tatanagar Station by branding it as ‘Steel Express’. Running between Tatanagar and Howrah, the train will exhibit the legacy, culture and journey milestones of the Steel City. The Steel Express will carry a wide range of information about Jamshedpur on the outer body of the coaches. The Steel Express is a lifeline for citizens and businesses houses as it connects the two most important cities in eastern India.

Self-learning Braille device earns praise

A self-learning Braille device which eliminates the need of a teacher’s physical presence and teaches the students through commands, Annie may soon be introduced across the country. The device enables students to self-learn Braille in a fun and innovative manner. It is tailored to teach Braille in English and Hindi through lessons, games and various exercises. Even PM Narendra Modi appreciated the initiative taken by the Ranchi administration to develop smart classrooms for blind children. NITI Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar has written to Union social justice minister Thawarchand Gehlot to ask other states to implement similar solutions.

SDRF to come up for needs of state

To deal with natural and unnatural disasters, the state government has formed a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on the line of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). Fit and disciplined policemen will be chosen for the purpose. They will be imparted special training. The selected personnel will be on deputation for a period of five years. A notification was issued for the deputation on 132 posts. The tenure in SDRF will not affect promotion and other service benefits of these policemen.

Tribal farmers may get loan for their trees

Tribals will soon be able to get a loan in lieu of the trees they have planted. The proposal of a Green Kisan Credit Card is pending with the state government. If it gets approval, tribal farmers will be able to get a loan for meeting their small requirements such as the purchase of seeds, manures and pesticides. The trees planted by the tribal farmers may be used as collateral security by the banks after getting a value-added certificate from the forest department.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
Eight out of top 10 bestselling cars in India are Maruti's
Pakistan remain alive after a crucial win over South Africa | AP
South Africa knocked out of World Cup 2019 after Pakistan loss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp