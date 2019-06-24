Ranchi diary: Special train ‘Jamshedpur on Rails’ flagged off

Mukesh Ranjan By

Special train flagged off

To help commuters appreciate the role and significance of Jamshedpur in the larger fabric of India’s history, ‘Jamshedpur on Rails’ was flagged off from Tatanagar Station by branding it as ‘Steel Express’. Running between Tatanagar and Howrah, the train will exhibit the legacy, culture and journey milestones of the Steel City. The Steel Express will carry a wide range of information about Jamshedpur on the outer body of the coaches. The Steel Express is a lifeline for citizens and businesses houses as it connects the two most important cities in eastern India.

Self-learning Braille device earns praise

A self-learning Braille device which eliminates the need of a teacher’s physical presence and teaches the students through commands, Annie may soon be introduced across the country. The device enables students to self-learn Braille in a fun and innovative manner. It is tailored to teach Braille in English and Hindi through lessons, games and various exercises. Even PM Narendra Modi appreciated the initiative taken by the Ranchi administration to develop smart classrooms for blind children. NITI Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar has written to Union social justice minister Thawarchand Gehlot to ask other states to implement similar solutions.

SDRF to come up for needs of state

To deal with natural and unnatural disasters, the state government has formed a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on the line of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). Fit and disciplined policemen will be chosen for the purpose. They will be imparted special training. The selected personnel will be on deputation for a period of five years. A notification was issued for the deputation on 132 posts. The tenure in SDRF will not affect promotion and other service benefits of these policemen.

Tribal farmers may get loan for their trees

Tribals will soon be able to get a loan in lieu of the trees they have planted. The proposal of a Green Kisan Credit Card is pending with the state government. If it gets approval, tribal farmers will be able to get a loan for meeting their small requirements such as the purchase of seeds, manures and pesticides. The trees planted by the tribal farmers may be used as collateral security by the banks after getting a value-added certificate from the forest department.