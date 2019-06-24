Home Nation

Site, design of 100-bed special unit in Muzaffarpur finalised: Harsh Vardhan

Published: 24th June 2019 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

Harsh Vardhan, Modi Cabinet

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday announced that the site and design of a 100-bed Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) in Muzaffarpur district were finalised.

“Central and state teams have finalised the site and design of 100-bed PICU at Muzaffarpur, which will be supported under a centrally sponsored scheme,” Vardhan said.

Later, he reviewed the status of cases of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome and Japanese encephalitis in Bihar with health officials.       

He said there has been one death and one new admission on Saturday. There are 84 patients in SKMCH, of which four are in critical condition, the minister said.

Vardhan informed the media that a multidisciplinary central team was camping at Muzaffarpur for over a week now.

“With the support of state and district administration, efforts of social and behavioural change at the community level and early identification and management at primary healthcare facilities have been strengthened,” he said. 

