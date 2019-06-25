Home Nation

100 people arrested, 300 illegal coal trucks seized: Assam minister

Chandra Mohan Patowary on Monday said that over 100 people have been arrested and around 300 illegal coal-laden trucks have been seized by the BJP government in the 2018-19 fiscal.

Published: 25th June 2019 12:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 12:53 AM   |  A+A-

Vehicles loading coal. (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

GUWAHATI: Denying reports of existence of illegal coal cartels in Assam, state Industry Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary on Monday said that over 100 people have been arrested and around 300 illegal coal-laden trucks have been seized by the BJP government in the 2018-19 fiscal.

Patowary was replying to an allegation levelled by Lok Sabha MP from Nowgong constituency and former Congress minister Pradyut Bordoloi, who had alleged that illegal coal cartels are being operated and controlled from the office of the Chief Minister.

Patowary said that the government has already ordered a probe by the CID of the Assam Police into allegations of illegal cartels just two months after the BJP government came to power and approached the CBI in October 2018 for taking up the probe.

"The Chief Minister had already sent a letter to the CBI in this regard in October 2018 and we are going to make a fresh appeal to the Central investigating agency," he said.

"Our government's stand is clear - we have zero tolerance against corruption. If you have any evidence against anyone, please give it to us and there will be action. Mere leveling allegation will not help," he said.

He said that the BJP-led government its first Cabinet meeting after coming to power in 2016 had decided to close all illegal check gates as a measure to stop illegal commodity cartels which had infested the state.

"There were around 150 illegal toll gates extorting money on various pretexts and our government had closed it," he said.

The Chief Minister has also instituted a committee to constantly check cartels which were rampant during the 15 years of Congress rule in Assam, he said.

The senior BJP leader further informed that about 450 illegal cattle were seized and around 55 persons arrested just in the current month.

"The kingpin of illegal cattle trade Sarfaraz was also arrested from Gopalganj in Bihar and he is being brought to Assam. This person received patronage from earlier Congress government," he said adding that it is the BJP government that had launched crackdown on seven lakh ghost beneficiaries in the Social Welfare Department, in a relief to the state exchequer to the tune of Rs 150 crore annually.

Patowary also said that the BJP government had caught 4.5 lakh fake job card holders under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and they have been cancelled.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chandra Mohan Patowary illegal coal trucks
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Bangladesh kept there chances of reaching the semi-finals alive. (Photo | AP)
Shakib's all-round performance keeps Bangladesh in the hunt for semi-finals
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
India's top 10 bestselling cars of May 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp