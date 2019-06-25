Home Nation

5-year-old kidnapped and sexually assaulted in MP, head constable suspended for dereliction of duty

The unidentified accused abducted the sleeping minor from the tent and sexually assaulted her before abandoning her with severe wounds in private parts

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Yet another minor was allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted in Madhya Pradesh, this time in Narsinghpur district of central part of the state on Monday-Tuesday intervening night.

The shocking incident happened in Station Ganj police station area between 2 am and 3 am, while the five-year-old girl belonging to a nomadic tribe was sleeping with her parents inside a tent. The unidentified
accused abducted the sleeping minor from the tent and sexually assaulted her before abandoning her with severe wounds in private parts, just half a km away from the tent.

It was around 2.30 am when the girl’s parents came to know about their daughter missing. Shockingly, the girl’s parents informed the cops at the local police station immediately about the mysterious disappearance of their daughter, but the on duty head constable instead of acting in the sensitive matter, asked the couple to search their daughter on their own.

A few hours later, a passerby informed the couple about the minor lying unconscious around half a km away. She was first admitted at a hospital in Narsinghpur district only, but later referred to adjoining Jabalpur for better treatment. Her condition is stated to be stable.

According to the Narsinghpur district police superintendent Gurukaran Singh, taking prompt note of negligence by the on-duty cop in the matter the concerned head constable has been suspended.
The police have retrieved the CCTV footages from cameras installed near the spot from where the minor was abducted and are trying to identify the culprit.

Importantly, two minors, aged 5 years and 8 years were kidnapped in Ujjain and Bhopal recently and sexually assaulted before being murdered brutally. In both cases, the accused were arrested within 24
hours. In the rape-murder of the eight-year-old in Bhopal, six cops were suspended for dereliction of duty in the matter.

