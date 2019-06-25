Home Nation

Ajit Jogi’s son calls SIT 'Stupid Investigation Team', questions its legal understanding

Amit Jogi is an advocate besides the state president of the regional outfit Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (J). 

Published: 25th June 2019 01:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 01:26 AM   |  A+A-

Meanwhile, a senior Assembly official said Jogi and the other MLAs themselves had asked that they will end their protest if they will be escorted by marshals out of the House.

Amit Jogi (File | PTI)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR:  Following the notice served by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the 2014 Antagarh by-election fixing scam to former chief minister Ajit Jogi and his son Amit, the latter described the probe agency as “Stupid Investigation Team” questioning its legal knowledge. 

Amit has been summoned by the SIT to appear before it on June 25 for voice sampling in connection with the investigation. Besides Jogis, the others who are asked for the voice recording included Puneet Gupta the son in law of former CM Raman Singh and the then Congress candidate in the by-poll Manturam Pawar. Pawar visited the SIT on Monday. 

“The notice to collect my voice-sample can only be served after the available evidences and seized materials along with certified letters are mandatorily produced to me as per the Indian Evidence Act and Information Technology Act (Clause-65 B). It’s regretting the SIT didn’t have even the basic legal knowledge”, said Amit Jogi, who is also an advocate besides the state president of the regional outfit Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (J). 

“The notice served therefore is absolutely illegal and malicious (evil-intentioned)”, he added further and gave the SIT a 7-day duration to submit before him with the requisite information or else he might seek the shelter of judiciary against the “unlawful and evil-intentioned” notice he was given. 

According to the SIT notice an FIR has been registered at Pandri police station by former Raipur mayor Kiranmayee Nayak and there is a pen drive carrying purported recorded of telephonic conversations of the alleged five accused. And voice sample needed to verify the recorded talks. 

The FIR was registered under Section 171 (e) for bribery, 171 undue influence, 406 criminal breach of trust and 420 cheating and 120 criminal conspiracy.

There were allegations that the BJP had “fixed” the polls in collusions with the Jogis. The Congress candidate Manturam Pawar had abruptly withdrawn his name from the by-election and the BJP won the polls.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amit Jogi SIT Antagarh by-election fixing scam
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Bangladesh kept there chances of reaching the semi-finals alive. (Photo | AP)
Shakib's all-round performance keeps Bangladesh in the hunt for semi-finals
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
India's top 10 bestselling cars of May 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp