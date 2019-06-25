Home Nation

Aligarh’s crorepati kachouri seller evades tax, served notice

Outlet owner denies annual turnover as huge as estimated by taxmen.

Published: 25th June 2019 10:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 10:01 PM   |  A+A-

Tax

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh is known for street food. While the connoisseurs satiate their taste buds, the vendors earn handsomely but with little or no concern for income tax. A similar case emerged in Aligarh where a small outlet selling steaming and spicy ‘kachouris’ - in a narrow lane -- attracted the commercial
tax officials.

The commercial tax department took Mukesh Kumar, the outlet owner, on its radar when they found that he had an annual turnover of around Rs 60-70 lakh but did not bother to pay any tax.

A search was conducted by the officials of special investigating branch (SIB) of commercial tax department (Aligarh range) and to their utter astonishment, they found that Kachouri Bhandar’s owner was playing in crores, had been conveniently evading tax with no GST (goods and services tax) registration.

The commercial tax department served a notice to Mukesh Kumar seeking the details of his annual income. Moreover, the department is also planning to bring other such small time food vendors under tax lens.

AK Maheshwari, Commercial Tax Officer of Aligarh said that during the raids it was found that despite having huge annual turnover, the Kachouri Bhandar owner neither paid tax nor did he registered his business under GST Act. On investigation, it came to the fore that their annual income was more than Rs 60 lakh. The SIB conducted the search following a complaint received from Lucknow. According to officials, the annual turnover of Mukesh could be even to the tune of Rs 1 crore.

However, crying foul over raids, Mukesh claimed that he was being hounded by taxmen for no reason. He accepted that his annual turnover would maximum be around Rs 25-30 lakh but not Rs 60-70 lakh as was projected by the tax department. “My shop was raided on June 20. My daily sale is around Rs. 2000-3000. Modi Ji had said that GST registration is required in turnover of more than Rs 40 lakh, my income is not even half of it. These people are threatening me now,” he said.

Located near Seema Talkies in Aligarh, the ordinary-looking shop sees brisk sale throughout the day. Mukesh has been running the shop for the last 10-12 years and has become popular in due course of time.
This may just be the tip of an iceberg as Mukesh is not even among the big ‘kachori’ sellers of Aligarh and there are bigger names who might have been evading tax.

Officials of the department do not rule out massive tax evasion by such roadside stalls selling snacks. According to officials, there are about 600 kachouri sellers in Aligarh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tax evasion Kachouri outlet
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Praja Vedika demolition underway on Tuesday night. An advocate moved house motion petition in HC against demolition. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Jagan's government bulldozes TDP-built 'Praja Vedika'
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
Gallery
A clinical performance from Australia helped them ease through to the semis | AP
Australia become first side to clinch World Cup semi-final berth after England win
DAS BOOT (1981): An adaptation of Lothar-Gunther Buchheim's 1973 novel of the same name, the film narrates the 'Battle of the Atlantic.' It depicts both the excitement of battle and the tedium of the fruitless hunt through the eyes of a bunch of patriotic
International Day of the Seafarer: 10 Hollywood sea adventure movies to watch before you die
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp