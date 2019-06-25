Home Nation

Auli wedding: Decision on refund of deposit on July 8

The officials said there were no environmental issues concerning the wedding extravaganza and the Auli marriage site will be cleaned by June 30.

Published: 25th June 2019 06:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 06:09 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By IANS

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand High Court will take up on July 8 the issue of refund of Rs 3 crore security money deposit by the Gupta brothers with the Chamoli district administration.

"The issue of refund of Rs 3 crore security deposit will be decided at the next hearing on July 8 in the high court," said Vaibhav Gupta, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Joshimath.

Much before the marriage, the South Africa-based businessmen brothers Ajay and Atul Gupta had deposited Rs 3 crore as per the high court's orders with the Chamoli district administration.

After the high-profile wedding of their sons at the ski resort of Auli last week, the Joshimath municipality has collected 240 quintals of garbage from the site and had to use three-four trucks daily to collect the waste.

ALSO READ: Rs 200 crore-Gupta weddings leave Auli with mounds of garbage

The officials said there were no environmental issues concerning the wedding extravaganza and the Auli marriage site will be cleaned by June 30. Nearly 30 workers are engaged in the cleaning operations.

S.P. Nautiyal, Executive Officer of the Joshimath Municipality, said the Gupta brothers had also deposited Rs 54,000 as user-charges with the local municipality.

As per the high court orders, a group of 13 officials from the Forest Department, the State Pollution Control Board, the Chamoli District Administration, the Uttarakhand Jal Sansthan, the Revenue Department and the Public Works Department monitored and videographed the wedding.

ALSO READ: Gupta family agrees to pay entire cost of waste disposal in Auli

Top officials said they did not come across any damage to the flora and fauna of Auli.

Since the court barred use of helicopters at Auli, the choppers landed at Ravigram near Joshimath helipad from where the guests were ferried to the wedding venue by cars.

The court had also fixed the numbers of guests at 150. Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, Baba Ramdev were among VIPs who blessed the newly wed couple. A bevy of Bollywood stars, including Katrina Kaif, performed at the wedding.

The Chief Minister had defended the marriage saying environmental concerns were not justifiable and Auli could be developed as a big tourist destination.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Auli wedding Auli Gupta wedding Auli Uttarakhand Gupta wedding
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Praja Vedika demolition underway on Tuesday night. An advocate moved house motion petition in HC against demolition. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Jagan's government bulldozes TDP-built 'Praja Vedika'
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
Gallery
A clinical performance from Australia helped them ease through to the semis | AP
Australia become first side to clinch World Cup semi-final berth after England win
DAS BOOT (1981): An adaptation of Lothar-Gunther Buchheim's 1973 novel of the same name, the film narrates the 'Battle of the Atlantic.' It depicts both the excitement of battle and the tedium of the fruitless hunt through the eyes of a bunch of patriotic
International Day of the Seafarer: 10 Hollywood sea adventure movies to watch before you die
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp