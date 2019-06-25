Home Nation

Bills on Aadhaar, extension of quota in Jammu and Kashmir introduced in Lok Sabha

The Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill introduced in Lok Sabha by Prasad was opposed by the RSP MP N K Premchandran, who cited the Supreme Court verdict on privacy.

Published: 25th June 2019 02:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

Union Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah on Monday introduced a Bill in the Lok Sabha which seeks to extend the reservation benefits to people in habitations around International Border (IB) on the lines of the existing benefits for those residing along Line of Control (LoC).

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also introduced Aadhaar Amendment Bill, which proposes stiff penal actions against violation of norms.

Both the Bills would replace Ordinances which the government had come out with on the eve of the Lok Sabha elections.

The Bill on J&K reservation amendment would extend the reservation benefits for scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, other backward castes.

The Cabinet had earlier approved the Bill on the grounds that the people residing on IB faced similar hardships as have the case with those living in habitations around LoC.

Three per cent reservation is currently applicable in the state only for the people residing within six kms of the LoC. The Bill once passed by Parliament would benefit people residing in Jammu, Kathua and other places. 

The Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill introduced in Lok Sabha by Prasad was opposed by the RSP MP N K Premchandran, who cited the Supreme Court verdict on privacy.

However, Prasad argued that the apex court has held Aadhaar to be a valid law, while it’s in the national interest. He stressed that the bill in no way violates the privacy of the citizens.

He claimed that the people are voluntarily accepting Aadhaar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aadhaar Bill Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Bill Amit Shah Aadhaar Amendment Bill Ravi Shankar Prasad
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Bangladesh kept there chances of reaching the semi-finals alive. (Photo | AP)
Shakib's all-round performance keeps Bangladesh in the hunt for semi-finals
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
India's top 10 bestselling cars of May 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp