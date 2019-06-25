Bills on Aadhaar, extension of quota in Jammu and Kashmir introduced in Lok Sabha

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah on Monday introduced a Bill in the Lok Sabha which seeks to extend the reservation benefits to people in habitations around International Border (IB) on the lines of the existing benefits for those residing along Line of Control (LoC).

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also introduced Aadhaar Amendment Bill, which proposes stiff penal actions against violation of norms.

Both the Bills would replace Ordinances which the government had come out with on the eve of the Lok Sabha elections.

The Bill on J&K reservation amendment would extend the reservation benefits for scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, other backward castes.

The Cabinet had earlier approved the Bill on the grounds that the people residing on IB faced similar hardships as have the case with those living in habitations around LoC.

Three per cent reservation is currently applicable in the state only for the people residing within six kms of the LoC. The Bill once passed by Parliament would benefit people residing in Jammu, Kathua and other places.

The Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill introduced in Lok Sabha by Prasad was opposed by the RSP MP N K Premchandran, who cited the Supreme Court verdict on privacy.

However, Prasad argued that the apex court has held Aadhaar to be a valid law, while it’s in the national interest. He stressed that the bill in no way violates the privacy of the citizens.

He claimed that the people are voluntarily accepting Aadhaar.