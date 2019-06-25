Home Nation

BJP workers protest outside offices of Bengal district police heads 

At many places including Asansol, the BJP workers scuffled with the police when they tried to forcibly enter the offices of the SPs.

Published: 25th June 2019 02:16 AM

BJP activists protest in front of the office of Superintendent of Police Birbhum against the deterioration of law and order after election result. | PTI

KOLKATA: BJP workers on Monday staged a demonstration outside the offices of police superintendents across West Bengal to protest the police firing at Mangalkot and the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. 

The agitators demanded arrests of those police officers who opened fire at Mangalkot on Saturday in which three people were injured. They blocked the main entrances of the offices for more than two hours during which no police vehicle could enter or exit from the premises.

Students of the school from which a student, Somen, was injured in the firing, put up a roadblock in Mangalkot demanding arrests of the guilty policemen.

BJP general secretary Raju Banerjee reached the Bankura Hospital and met Somen on Sunday. The condition of the student, who underwent a surgery on Sunday, was stated to be stable. 

