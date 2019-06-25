BJP workers protest outside offices of Bengal district police heads 

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: BJP workers on Monday staged a demonstration outside the offices of police superintendents across West Bengal to protest the police firing at Mangalkot and the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

At many places including Asansol, the BJP workers scuffled with the police when they tried to forcibly enter the offices of the SPs.

The agitators demanded arrests of those police officers who opened fire at Mangalkot on Saturday in which three people were injured. They blocked the main entrances of the offices for more than two hours during which no police vehicle could enter or exit from the premises.

Students of the school from which a student, Somen, was injured in the firing, put up a roadblock in Mangalkot demanding arrests of the guilty policemen.

BJP general secretary Raju Banerjee reached the Bankura Hospital and met Somen on Sunday. The condition of the student, who underwent a surgery on Sunday, was stated to be stable.