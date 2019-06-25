Home Nation

Chhattisgarh collector brings real joy for Kushi, to shape her future outside jail 

Kushi had to live inside jail after her father was convicted of rape and her mother died of jaundice when she was barely 15 days old.

Published: 25th June 2019 09:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 09:36 PM   |  A+A-

Bilaspur district collector Dr Sanjay Alang along with Kushi (name changed). (Photo | EPS)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: A special bond that a girl shares with her father was much perceptible in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur Central Jail where an accused who is the first man in her life cried bitterly to see his 6-year-old daughter to be separated from him and embarking on a new journey. She walked out of jail to join one of the best private schools in the city, at the behest of the Bilaspur district collector Dr Sanjay Alang. 

For a weeping father serving the jail sentence for a serious crime, it was indeed a happiness galore as her innocent daughter Kushi (name changed) first time was to see the world outside the jail. 

When she was barely 15-day-old her mother died of jaundice and she had to live inside the jail after his father was convicted of rape and the women inmates took care of her as there was no one to take care for her. 

The district collector, who during his jail inspection previous month, noticed the girl sitting quietly in a corner of the women cell barrack. “I reached out to this small girl and spoken to her. It’s pity she had to stay in jail for no fault of her. She expressed her wish to come out and keen to join a school to study. And I ensured the needful gets accomplished”, Alang told the Express. 

Kushi apparently worked as a catalyst for the humane decision taken by the Bilaspur collector, who told that along with her there were 17 such children inside the prison. 

“They all have been now admitted in good schools from the current academic session. It’s good that now various organisations are willing to sponsor their education till the graduation and bear the expenses of their stay in hostels”, the collector said. 

Ironically what the Bilaspur collector did, was so far missed by his predecessors. Even the team of human rights organisation who visited the jail for their scrutiny and observations couldn’t think of such initiative in the interest of such lesser fortunate children. 

On the first day of her joining the school Kushi looked quite excited as she came out of the jail to newfound freedom outside. The collector himself took Kushi in his official car from the jail to drop her in the school. 

Ashok Agrawal, the director of the Jain International School where she got admission told that his institution will bear all expenses for Kushi including her stay in the school hostel. On a temporary basis, a caretaker has also been arranged for her. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chhattisgarh collector
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Praja Vedika demolition underway on Tuesday night. An advocate moved house motion petition in HC against demolition. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Jagan's government bulldozes TDP-built 'Praja Vedika'
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
Gallery
A clinical performance from Australia helped them ease through to the semis | AP
Australia become first side to clinch World Cup semi-final berth after England win
DAS BOOT (1981): An adaptation of Lothar-Gunther Buchheim's 1973 novel of the same name, the film narrates the 'Battle of the Atlantic.' It depicts both the excitement of battle and the tedium of the fruitless hunt through the eyes of a bunch of patriotic
International Day of the Seafarer: 10 Hollywood sea adventure movies to watch before you die
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp