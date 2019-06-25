Home Nation

Congress hits out at Modi government for 'mishandling' of economy, rising number of wilful defaulters

Congress alleged that the tremors of "mishandling" the economy in the last five years under the BJP still continued to be felt as the number of wilful defaulters had gone up to 8,582 in 2018-19.

Published: 25th June 2019 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala

Congress Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress targeted the government on Monday over the rising number of wilful defaulters in the country and said the regime change had not prevented the ruling BJP from "mishandling" the economy.

Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala alleged that the tremors of "mishandling" the economy in the last five years under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which had mastered the art of "disruptive economy policy measures", still continued to be felt as the number of wilful defaulters had gone up to 8,582 in 2018-19.

"Even though BJP has got a renewed mandate, India's economic woes under its regime continue to simmer. The tremors of the massive mishandling of the economy in the past five years under a government, which has mastered the art of disruptive economic policy measures, are still being felt," he said in a statement.

The Congress leader said as the country was staring at a below-average monsoon and reeling under a severe water crisis, private investment in India was also taking a huge hit, thereby deepening the economic woes of our people.

"Wilful defaulters galore in 'suit boot ki sarkar'. The list of wilful defaulters has gone to 8,582 in 2018-19," he said.

Citing the figures of a credit information company, Surjewala claimed that the amount involved in wilful defaults had soared by Rs 1,21,700 crore from Rs 39,504 crore in March 2014, adding that India's largest public sector bank, the State Bank of India, alone accounted for Rs 39,471 crore of wilful defaults as of December 2018.

"This alone is a surge of a whopping 308 pc," he said.

"Rollover risks for outstanding borrowings are rising as these companies could only raise less than one-seventh of the debts they incurred the previous year.

Founders of most of these companies are selling businesses to tide over the crunch," he said.

Surjewala also said that even the cost of funding for non-bank lenders had gone up by 50 basis points and investors were scrutinising Indian banks that had a loan exposure to companies with stressed debt.

"Not only is Rs 1 trillion (USD 14.4 Billion) of 11 firms wiped out, cracks of the credit crunch spread far and wide. A major challenge is refinancing of outstanding bonds of Rs 2. 03 trillion," he said.

On the resignation of Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Deputy Governor Viral Acharya six months before his term was to end, Surjewala said he had added his name to the long list of experts who attempted to show the "mirror of truth" to the BJP regime.

The Congress leader pointed out that four economic advisors, two RBI governors and a NITI Aayog vice-chairman had resigned earlier and said this only proved that under the BJP regime, "there is a culture of disrespecting expertise, as also talent.

BJP Government only needs 'Yes men' and 'puppets' and not 'expert wizards'".

He said while wilful defaults were surging by the day, banks were bleeding, investments had hit rock bottom and both public sector undertakings and private industry were suffering.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress BJP Wilful Defaulters
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Bangladesh kept there chances of reaching the semi-finals alive. (Photo | AP)
Shakib's all-round performance keeps Bangladesh in the hunt for semi-finals
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
India's top 10 bestselling cars of May 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp