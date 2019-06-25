Cop arrested for drinking alcohol in dry Bihar

By Express News Service

PATNA: A station house officer (SHO) of Kharik police station in Naugachjiya district of Bihar was arrested on charges of consuming liquor in dry Bihar late on Monday night.

The SHO identified as Dilip Kumar Yadav was allegedly found in an inebriated condition at his own police station and sent to 14-days police custody.

District SP, on receiving the information, sent a senior police official to Kharik police station where a breath analyzer test was conducted on Yadav.

He was immediately booked under relevant sections of excise and CrPC.

This is the eighth such incident since 2016 in which a cop is being arrested on charges of consuming liquor.

Bihar became a dry state on April 5 in 2016 after the state government imposed a total prohibition rule, under which consuming, carrying or dealing with liquor is a criminal offence which attracts imprisonment up to 10 years.

In 2017, SHO of Muzaffarpur Kazi Mohamad P S Rameshvar Singh was arrested and sent when he was found in an inebriated condition.

Two office-bearers of Bihar police men's association were also arrested on the same charge and jailed in 2017.

In 2018, four constable rank cops were also arrested and sent to jail in Bhagalpur district.

