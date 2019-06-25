Home Nation

Foreign Minister Jaishankar files nomination papers for Gujarat Rajya Sabha poll

Jaishankar reached Ahmedabad Monday evening, hours after he officially joined the BJP in the presence of BJPs working president J P Nadda in Delhi.

Published: 25th June 2019 02:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 02:14 PM   |  A+A-

Union minister and BJP candidate S Jaishankar (R) along with Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani arrives to file his nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha elections in Gandhinagar Tuesday June 25 2019. | PTI

By PTI

GANDHINAGAR: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Tuesday filed his nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha poll from Gujarat, scheduled on July 5.

Jaishankar reached Ahmedabad Monday evening, hours after he officially joined the BJP in the presence of BJPs working president J P Nadda in Delhi.

Jaishankar, 64, had served as the Foreign Secretary in the previous Modi-led government.

He was inducted into the Union cabinet in Modi's second term.

Gujarat BJP OBC cell president Jugalji Thakor also filed his papers for the second Rajya Sabha seat from Gujarat.

The two seats were vacated after BJP leaders Amit Shah and Smriti Irani were elected to the Lok Sabha last month.

As per norms, a minister who is not a member of Parliament has to be elected to either House within six months of his or her swearing in.

ALSO READ | SC trashes Congress plea against EC decision to hold separate bypolls for two Gujarat Rajya Sabha seats

Thakor is from Mehsana district and belongs to the dominant Thakor community in the state.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and state BJP chief Jitu Vaghani were present as Jaishankar and Thakor submitted their nomination forms to the returning officer C B Pandya.

The last date of submitting nomination papers is June 25, while scrutiny of papers would be conducted on June 26, and the last date of withdrawal is June 28.

Given its strength in the Assembly, the BJP is set to win both the seats, especially as the election will be held separately as per the Election Commissions notification.

Upset over the Election Commissions notification, the Congress had moved the Supreme Court seeking its direction to the poll body to hold the elections to the two seats together, as this gives a chance to the opposition party to win at least one seat.

The apex court refused to entertain the plea.

The Congress has fielded Gaurav Pandya and Chandrika Chudasama for the two Rajya Sabha seats.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gujarat Rajya Sabha Elections Gujarat Rajya Sabha Polls S Jaishankar BJP
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Praja Vedika demolition underway on Tuesday night. An advocate moved house motion petition in HC against demolition. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Jagan's government bulldozes TDP-built 'Praja Vedika'
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
Gallery
A clinical performance from Australia helped them ease through to the semis | AP
Australia become first side to clinch World Cup semi-final berth after England win
DAS BOOT (1981): An adaptation of Lothar-Gunther Buchheim's 1973 novel of the same name, the film narrates the 'Battle of the Atlantic.' It depicts both the excitement of battle and the tedium of the fruitless hunt through the eyes of a bunch of patriotic
International Day of the Seafarer: 10 Hollywood sea adventure movies to watch before you die
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp