Goa government to set up 'skilling' centres for disabled children: CM Pramod Sawant

By IANS

PANAJI: The Goa government will start special 'skilling' centres for disabled children in order to facilitate their entry into the mainstream, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a function organised at Sanjay Centre, a school for special children in the Porvorim suburb of the state capital, Sawant said that the state government was contemplating a special hostel specially for 'Divyang' (disabled) persons.

"There is a need to skill special children, so that they can get employment and come into the mainstream, just like Prime Minister Narendra Modi has envisioned," Sawant said.

"We will be setting up a 'Divyang' skill centre each in both the districts of Goa, so that they become economically independent," the Chief Minister said, adding that the state government would also work on building a permanent hostel for special children.