Hisar seeks merger with Rajasthan as Haryana government 'fails' to resolve water crisis

'There is no water in our reservoirs. We have requested the government to provide us with water but no efforts have been made. We are very fed-up now,' said a local.

By ANI

HISAR (Haryana): The locals and the farmers of Hisar district have decided to approach the Rajasthan government to seek a merger of their region with the state as the Haryana government has failed to resolve the issue of drinking water shortage.

Hisar lies along the border with Rajasthan. Local were gathered on the site to express their anger. Agitated people said that they have approached the administration regarding the shortage of water but their pleas have fallen on deaf ears.

"There is no water in our reservoirs. We have requested the government to provide us with water but no efforts have been made. We are very fed-up now," said a local.

"We are facing this issue from the past so many years. We have requested the Khattar government to resolve the issue but no action is taken till now. We are left with no other option but to urge Rajasthan," said another local.

Apart from Hisar, with mercury on the rise across the nation, residents of Mehboob Nagarare of Uttar Pradesh is also facing hardships due to water shortage. The heat and water issues have returned to haunt the people of Latur as well. What further worsens the situation here is the scanty rain that the district receives every year. People's only source of water here is a tanker that barely reaches to them on a regular basis.

