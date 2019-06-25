Home Nation

Jharkhand lynching: 'Jai Shri Ram' can be chanted by embracing people, says Naqvi

Naqvi made the remarks on the sidelines of a training programme for Haj deputationists and called for stern action against those involved in such incidents.

Published: 25th June 2019 02:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 02:17 PM   |  A+A-

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi​​​​​

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi​​​​​​​ (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Tuesday termed the lynching of a 24-year-old man in Jharkhand a "heinous crime" and said "Jai Shri Ram" can be chanted by embracing people and not by throttling them.

Naqvi made the remarks on the sidelines of a training programme for Haj deputationists and called for stern action against those involved in such incidents.

Tabrez Ansari was attacked by a mob, which accused him of theft and allegedly forced him to chant "Jai Shri Ram" and "Jai Hanuman" in Jharkhand's Saraikela Kharsawan district.

"Jai Shri Ram can be chanted by embracing people and not after throttling them. Such incidents cannot be justified. We have committed that we won't let the destructive agenda dominate the development agenda," Naqvi said.

"People who are involved in such incidents have only one motive -- to spoil the positive atmosphere created by the government.

These are isolated cases and we are completely against them," he said, adding that stern action should be taken against people who commit such heinous crimes.

Eleven people have been arrested in connection with Ansari's death and a special investigation team has been set up to look into the matter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Jharkhand Lynching Jai Shri Ram
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Praja Vedika demolition underway on Tuesday night. An advocate moved house motion petition in HC against demolition. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Jagan's government bulldozes TDP-built 'Praja Vedika'
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
Gallery
A clinical performance from Australia helped them ease through to the semis | AP
Australia become first side to clinch World Cup semi-final berth after England win
DAS BOOT (1981): An adaptation of Lothar-Gunther Buchheim's 1973 novel of the same name, the film narrates the 'Battle of the Atlantic.' It depicts both the excitement of battle and the tedium of the fruitless hunt through the eyes of a bunch of patriotic
International Day of the Seafarer: 10 Hollywood sea adventure movies to watch before you die
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp