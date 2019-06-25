Kashmiri man makes 'obscene' remarks about widow of slain Assamese jawan, held

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A Kashmiri man, who made alleged obscene remarks about the widow of a slain CRPF jawan from Assam, was arrested from the state by Assam Police with assistance from Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The accused, Syed Abbass, had made the “discourteous” remarks on the Facebook page of an Assamese news channel. The remarks were about the woman’s paying her tributes and saluting her husband Sunil Kalita during last rites. Kalita was killed in a militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir recently.

On June 15, one Ramen Barua lodged an FIR with the Kamalpur police station in Assam in connection with the remarks. Subsequently, a case was registered and the officer-in-charge of the police station, inspector Mrinal Das, was directed to lead a three-member team to Jammu and Kashmir. The team left for Kashmir on June 17 and arrested the accused but not before facing resistance from locals.

He was being brought to Guwahati on eight days’ transit remand granted by the Damhal Hanji Pora Court in Kulgam district.