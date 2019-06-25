Lone JDU MLA merges with ruling NDPP in Nagaland

By IANS

KOHIMA: The Janata Dal (United) on Monday suffered a major setback when its lone legislator in Nagaland merged with the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDDP).

G. Kaito Aye, the Agriculture and Cooperation Minister in the Neiphiu Rio ministry, along with the State Executive Members, office-bearers and former candidates of the Bihar-based JD (U) merged with the NDPP in the presence of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, NDPP President Chingwang Konyak and other senior leaders.

Kaito decided to officially merge with the NDPP in order to strengthen the People's Democratic Alliance (PDA)government in Nagaland and also further uphold and expedite the ongoing framework agreement, an NDPP statement said.

"With the merger of the JD (U), the NDPP is confident that all confusion and rumours brought out by our political rivals will be put to rest since the People's Democratic Alliance (PDA) government in Nagaland is here for the long haul and will grow from strength to strength," the statement said.

"The NDPP will continue to provide the people with stability and good governance as we look forward to working hand-in-hand with the newly installed government in Delhi," it added.