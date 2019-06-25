Lynchings against minorities: Azam Khan, Assaduddin Owaisi hit out at Modi government

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Samajwadi Party leader Mohd Azam Khan Monday hit out at the government in Lok Sabha on the issue of attacks on members of the minority community over the recital of Vande Mataram even as AIMIM's Assaduddin Owaisi warned that alleged lynchings would prevent India from becoming a USD 5 trillion economy.

Participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, Khan said Muslims had a choice to go to Pakistan during Partition.

"Our forefathers decided to stay here. They said this is our country. Graves of our forefathers are here. You (BJP) never had this choice (of going to Pakistan)," he said.

He said it hurts when Muslims are forced to recite 'Vande Mataram'.

"If the Constitution says one has to recite from a religious book, I will be the first one to do so," he said.

Owaisi said if Muslims are lynched in the name of cow slaughter and wearing skull cap every month, then India would not be able to become USD 5 trillion economies as planned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On the issue of the bill on banning the practice of instant triple talaq, he said he will follow what is mentioned in the Holy Quran and "nothing else".

He said if the practice is criminalised, then the youth will lose faith in the institution of marriage and go for live-in relations.

Khan alleged that 77,000 families in and around Rampur were not allowed to cast vote in the Lok Sabha elections.

He said if he is proved wrong, he was ready to face consequences.