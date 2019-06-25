Maoists threaten two senior Enforcement Directorate officials

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Two senior Enforcement Directorate officials working on attaching the properties of Maoists in Bihar and Jharkhand have come on the radar of the extremists, official sources said.

According to senior ED sources, one of the two officials is of the rank of a Joint Director and the other works under him.

The sources said this information was received from the Intelligence Bureau.

The ED has attached properties of several Maoist leaders in Bihar and Jharkhand in the last one and a half years. This, the sources said, has irked the Maoists.

The sources said the intelligence report spoke about avenging the action of the agency officials.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the ED are probing cases of funding of Maoists in several districts of Jharkhand and Bihar.

On February 5 last year, the ED attached properties worth Rs 86 lakh of a top Maoist leader for violating the money laundering act.

The agency attached the properties of Sandeep Yadav alias Vijay Yadav alias Rupeshji alias Badka Bhaiya, who was in charge of the Madhya Zone of the Bihar-Jharkhand Special Area Committee of CPI-Maoist.

On November 21, the agency attached movable and immovable property to the tune of Rs 77 lakh of top Maoist leader Binay Yadav alias Muradji.