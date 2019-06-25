Home Nation

Maoists threaten two senior Enforcement Directorate officials

According to senior ED sources, one of the two officials is of the rank of a Joint Director and the other works under him.

Published: 25th June 2019 05:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 05:17 PM   |  A+A-

Maoists

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Two senior Enforcement Directorate officials working on attaching the properties of Maoists in Bihar and Jharkhand have come on the radar of the extremists, official sources said.

According to senior ED sources, one of the two officials is of the rank of a Joint Director and the other works under him.

The sources said this information was received from the Intelligence Bureau.

The ED has attached properties of several Maoist leaders in Bihar and Jharkhand in the last one and a half years. This, the sources said, has irked the Maoists.

The sources said the intelligence report spoke about avenging the action of the agency officials.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the ED are probing cases of funding of Maoists in several districts of Jharkhand and Bihar.

On February 5 last year, the ED attached properties worth Rs 86 lakh of a top Maoist leader for violating the money laundering act. 

The agency attached the properties of Sandeep Yadav alias Vijay Yadav alias Rupeshji alias Badka Bhaiya, who was in charge of the Madhya Zone of the Bihar-Jharkhand Special Area Committee of CPI-Maoist.

On November 21, the agency attached movable and immovable property to the tune of Rs 77 lakh of top Maoist leader Binay Yadav alias Muradji.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maoists Bihar Maoists Jharkhand Maoists
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Praja Vedika demolition underway on Tuesday night. An advocate moved house motion petition in HC against demolition. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Jagan's government bulldozes TDP-built 'Praja Vedika'
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
Gallery
A clinical performance from Australia helped them ease through to the semis | AP
Australia become first side to clinch World Cup semi-final berth after England win
DAS BOOT (1981): An adaptation of Lothar-Gunther Buchheim's 1973 novel of the same name, the film narrates the 'Battle of the Atlantic.' It depicts both the excitement of battle and the tedium of the fruitless hunt through the eyes of a bunch of patriotic
International Day of the Seafarer: 10 Hollywood sea adventure movies to watch before you die
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp