Nitish Kumar directs Bihar police to take measures to curb crime rate in state

By Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday directed the police officials to keep a check on the rising crime rate.

The Bihar CM was chairing the second high-level meeting in the last 10 days on the law and order situation.

"Intensify patrolling across the state and equip all police vehicles with GPS," Kumar reportedly said at the meeting attended by DGP Gupteshwar Panday, home secretary and other senior officials.

The law and order review meeting by Kumar continued for three hours in which he also directed the officials to ensure proper updating of station diary and strengthen the intelligence network of special branch.

According to reliable sources,who attended the meeting, the chief minister was extremely tough on law and order issue and said no stone should be left unturned to contain crimes and nab criminals.

Kumar also stressed on the need of speedy trials and submission of charge sheets against unlawful elements.