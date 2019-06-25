Home Nation

PDP welcomes Hurriyat readiness for talks with Centre, BJP too in favour of dialogue

The Jammu and Kashmir Governor’s statement has led to speculation that talks between separatists and the Centre might be in the offing.

Published: 25th June 2019 02:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti (File Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Former chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday welcomed the Hurriyat Conference’s willingness to hold talks with the Centre, while the state unit of the BJP said talks should be held but action against separatists should continue simultaneously.

“Dair aye durust aye (better late than never). The underlying purpose of the PDP-BJP alliance was to facilitate dialogue between the GoI & all stakeholders. Tried my best to make it happen in my tenure as CM but relieved that Hurriyat has finally softened their stand,” Mehbooba Mufti tweeted.

She was referring to Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik’s recent statement, in which he said that Hurriyat Conference leaders were ready to hold talks with the Central government.

Malik said there was a chance of the situation in the Valley changing as the separatists, who had shut the door on Ram Vilas Paswan in 2016, were now ready for talks with the Central government.

The governor’s statement has led to speculation that talks between separatists and the Centre might be in the offing.

Senior state BJP leader and former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta said they were not opposed to talks.

“We are in favour of talks. The talks should be held. There is nothing wrong in talking. Issues are resolved only through dialogue,” he said. “We want that the situation of J&K should improve,” he said.

Gupta, however, said that holding talks with separatists was the prerogative of the Centre.

“What does the Centre want and what is the Centre’s policy,” he said.  

The former deputy chief minister said action against separatist leaders should continue.

“It is only the BJP government at the Centre that has gone after them and taken action against them,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PDP Mehbooba Mufti Hurriyat Conference BJP
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Bangladesh kept there chances of reaching the semi-finals alive. (Photo | AP)
Shakib's all-round performance keeps Bangladesh in the hunt for semi-finals
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
India's top 10 bestselling cars of May 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp