Who imposed Emergency, ignored others' contributions, asks PM Narendra Modi

Narendra Modi said that the Lok Sabha election results showed that the people of India are thinking about the good of the nation.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took a veiled swipe at the Congress, saying there are some people who believe that only a few contributed to the progress of the country while flaying it for imposing Emergency in 1975.

In his reply to the debate in the Lok Sabha on the Motion of Thanks to President Ram Nath Kovind's address to Parliament, Modi said: "There are some people who feel only a few names contributed to national progress. They only want to hear those few names and ignore the others.

"But we think differently, we feel each and every citizen has worked for India's progress." 

Attacking the opposition party further, Modi said: "Did those in power from 2004 to 2014 ever talk about the good work of Atalji (former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee)? Did they ever speak about the good work of (former Prime Minister P.V.) Narasimha Raoji? In this Lok Sabha debate, the same people did not even speak of Manmohan Singhji.

"A few people were constantly asking during the debate - 'Who did it? Who did it?' I want to ask them - today is 25th June. Who imposed the Emergency? Who trampled over the spirit of the Constitution, gagged the media and bullied the judiciary? We cannot forget those dark days." 

Accusing the opposition of losing its connect with people, he said: "You have gone so up in the air that you cannot see the ground, you have lost your roots.

"It gives me satisfaction to see you rise so much. We will keep wishing you 'aur unche, aur unche, aur unche (more high, more high, more high)'." 

The Prime Minister also said that the "landmark occasions" of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary and India's 75 years of independence should be celebrated enthusiastically.

"During the freedom struggle, brave women and men died for the nation. This led to Independence. Today, we have to live for the nation and build the India our freedom fighters dreamt of. I urge everyone to observe Gandhi's birth anniversary and 75 years of India's freedom with great vigour," he said. 

Modi also thanked the voters for electing a stable government.

"After many decades, the country has given a strong mandate. They have brought back a government by giving it more seats. In today's atmosphere, India's vibrant democracy is a moment to be proud of," he said. 

Modi said that the Lok Sabha election results showed that "more than themselves, the people of India are thinking about the good of the nation. And this spirit is wonderful".

The Prime Minister said he does not view elections as to who won and who lost."For me, what is satisfying is the opportunity to serve 130 crore Indians and work to make a positive difference in their lives."

