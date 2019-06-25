Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav may undergo surgery today

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party (SP) patron Mulayam Singh Yadav may undergo a Thulium Laser surgery at a Ghaziabad hospital on Tuesday. He has been suffering from urinary incontinence.

P.N. Arora, Managing Director of Yashoda Hospital, said: "A team of doctors have examined and advised him to undergo a Thulium Laser surgery."

"All the preparations have been done. If he (Singh) comes, we will do the operation today."

Singh was earlier admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram and got discharged on Sunday.