Home Nation

Two women mowed down by jilted man in Uttar Pradesh

A CCTV footage shows the car being driven at high speed and then running over the women on Monday night in Bulandshahr.

Published: 25th June 2019 02:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 02:17 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide

For representational purposes

By IANS

BULANDSHAHR: Two women were mowed down by a car that was driven by a man who had allegedly tried to molest a woman from the same family earlier.

Two others were injured in the incident that took place on Monday night in Bulandshahr district.

A CCTV footage shows the car being driven at high speed and then running over the women. The car is seen speeding away as passers-by come to the aid of the women.

The police, which had initially filed a case of accident, said that they were also investigating on the molestation allegations on the accused.

In a video recorded by a resident, a 22-year-old woman alleges how the accused, belonging to a neighbouring village, had misbehaved with her. She also alleges that the man had threatened her just minutes before he allegedly ran over her family members with his car.

Assistant Superintendent Police Atul Srivastava said: "We were initially told that it was a truck accident and we filed a case. But now the family has given a written complaint that a molestation attempt led to the incident. We have included that in the FIR and are trying to arrest the accused."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh crime UP crime Bulandshahr Bulandshahr crime
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Praja Vedika demolition underway on Tuesday night. An advocate moved house motion petition in HC against demolition. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Jagan's government bulldozes TDP-built 'Praja Vedika'
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
Gallery
A clinical performance from Australia helped them ease through to the semis | AP
Australia become first side to clinch World Cup semi-final berth after England win
DAS BOOT (1981): An adaptation of Lothar-Gunther Buchheim's 1973 novel of the same name, the film narrates the 'Battle of the Atlantic.' It depicts both the excitement of battle and the tedium of the fruitless hunt through the eyes of a bunch of patriotic
International Day of the Seafarer: 10 Hollywood sea adventure movies to watch before you die
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp