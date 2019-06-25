Home Nation

UP: Bulandshahr youth runs car over family, mows down two, injures 2

The accused Nakul Thakur allegedly try to molest a girl and on failing went on to run over her family.

Published: 25th June 2019 10:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 10:17 PM   |  A+A-

Representational Image.

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  In a shocking incident of crime against women, a Dalit family was run over by an inebriated youth who crushed two elderly women to death and injured two others during a failed attempt to molest a 22-year-old girl at Naya Gaon locality under Bulandshahr Dehat police station area late on Monday night. An FIR was lodged and accused Nakul Thakur, 30, was arrested.

As per the police sources, failing to pull the girl into his car, youth, Nakul Thakur, left the scene for a moment and came back along with his aides in the speeding vehicle and mowed down the family. The entire sequence of events was captured in a CCTV camera mounted in the locality.

According to Bulandshahr SSP N Kolanchi, the FIR was registered under sections for molestation and attempt to murder against the accused on the basis of the complaint filed by the victim family. He confirmed the arrest of the accused. The SSP added that the woman, who was targeted by the accused, claimed in her statement that she was asked by the inebriated youth to sit in the car while she was returning with her family from a marriage on Monday night. As she refused, the accused, in frustration, ran them over with his speeding car.

The SSP said that though the CCTV didn’t show molestation attempt, probe into the gruesome incident was on.

As per the details of the complaint lodged by Ramvir, a member of the victim family, at around 10 pm on Monday night he along with his family including wife Santo Devi, his 20-year-old son Jitender, brother Bhimsen, Bhimsen’s wife Urmila Devi, niece, 22, and nephew Tribhuwan, were standing outside their house when Nakul Thakur, a resident of the same village, came and tried to pull his niece (22) inside the car.

The complainant further stated that on protesting Nakul’s molestation bid, he left the spot abusing the family and threatening them with dire consequences. Soon the accused returned with his aides and the speeding car hitting the family with full force. As a result, Urmila Devi and Santo Devi were killed on the spot while Jitender and Tribhuwan suffered severe injuries.

The victims also claimed that initially, the police tried to hush-up the attempted molestation case as a simple accident. They said that bodies were sent for autopsy on early Tuesday morning. It was only after their extended family and other members of their community lodged protest at the police station that the sections of murder, molestation and harassment were included in the FIR.

However, the police officials denied the charges. It was on Tuesday morning that stringent sections like 307 (attempt to murder), 302 (murder), 354(assault on woman with intent to outrage her modesty) 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and relevant sections of SC/ST Act were included in the FIR.

Meanwhile, as per the molestation victim’s version, the accused, accompanied by his friends, first parked the car near her house and approached the family on foot. “He started staring at my aunt and later came close to me and asked me to sit in the car. His friends even tried to pull me into the vehicle. My uncles
confronted him and he left the spot. But returned to hit us with speeding car,” said the girl.

However, the CCTV footage shows a speeding vehicle ramming into a group of people and speeds away as the neighbours rush to the spot.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UP crimes Nakul Thakur Bulandshahr Bulandshahr car run over incident UP hit and run
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Praja Vedika demolition underway on Tuesday night. An advocate moved house motion petition in HC against demolition. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Jagan's government bulldozes TDP-built 'Praja Vedika'
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
Gallery
A clinical performance from Australia helped them ease through to the semis | AP
Australia become first side to clinch World Cup semi-final berth after England win
DAS BOOT (1981): An adaptation of Lothar-Gunther Buchheim's 1973 novel of the same name, the film narrates the 'Battle of the Atlantic.' It depicts both the excitement of battle and the tedium of the fruitless hunt through the eyes of a bunch of patriotic
International Day of the Seafarer: 10 Hollywood sea adventure movies to watch before you die
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp