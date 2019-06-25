Home Nation

Wanted criminal carrying a bounty of Rs 1 lakh shot dead in encounter with UP cops

Adesh, whose terror reigned in western UP, was wanted by the Muzaffarnagar police and other districts for being involved in over 30 criminal cases of murder, loot, burglary, extortion and abduction.

Published: 25th June 2019 03:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A dreaded criminal, carrying a bounty of Rs one lakh on his head, was neutralised in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh police in Muzaffarnagar district of western UP on late Monday night.

As per Muzaffarnagar SSP Sudhir Kumar, Adesh, whose terror reigned in western UP, was wanted by the Muzaffarnagar police and other districts for being involved in over 30 criminal cases of murder, loot, burglary, extortion and abduction.

The criminal was shot dead by the team of Special Task Force (STF) near Sambhalhera Canal Road under Miranpur police Station in Muzaffarnagar. Two pistols, a huge cache of cartridges and a motorcycle were recovered from the possession of the dead criminal.

Sharing the details of the operation, CO, STF, Brijesh Kumar Singh said that late Monday night his team got Adesh’s location on Roorkee road where he was planning to execute a crime with his cohorts. The STF started chasing the goon who was riding a motorcycle. The entire zone was put on alert and the STF traced the criminal to Miranpur in Muzaffarnagar where the local police surrounded him.

Sensing himself in police net, the criminal started firing at the cops. The bullet fired by him just went past the hand of one of the constables.

Consequently, the cops retaliated and in cross firing, the criminal received a bullet shot in his chest. He slumped to the ground while his partner escaped.

As per the CO, the injured criminal was taken to the district hospital where the doctors declared him dead upon arrival. The police officer said that the criminal was identified as Adesh Baliyan, son of Brahmpal Baliyan of Bhaurakhurd village in Muzaffarnagar.

Adesh had escaped from the police custody on April 23, 2016, after an appearance in Delhi’s Rohini court. He had jumped out of Intercity train while being taken to Bareilly jail. That had led to suspension of a number of cops.

Indulgence in crime runs through the family of the dead criminal. Adesh’s brothers Satish and Harish have also been history-sheeters. While Satish was murdered by adversaries, Harish carries a bounty of Rs 2 lakh on his head and is wanted by the police.

On the criminal past of Adesh, the police sources claimed that his entire family slipped into the world of crime following a bloody trail of personal enmity in his village around 13 years ago. A simple dispute over a verandah in Bhaurakhurd village led to the rivalry which has claimed about 40 lives from both sides in the village so far.

Fearing his encounter, Adesh had been hiding in Loni since Yogi Adityanath came to power and the district police had been chasing him for quite some time now.

