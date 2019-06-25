Home Nation

World Bank approves USD 147 million loan to Jharkhand

The loan, from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, has a seven-year grace period, and a final maturity of 22.5 years.

Published: 25th June 2019 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

USD

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By IANS

RANCHI: The World Bank on Tuesday approved a $147 million loan agreement to provide basic urban services to the people of Jharkhand and help improve the management capacity of the urban local bodies (ULBs) in the state.

"The Jharkhand Municipal Reform Programme will focus on improving the municipal sector's capacity to provide basic urban services. It will invest in urban services such as water supply, sewerage, drainage, and urban roads; and strengthen the capacity of the Jharkhand Urban Infrastructure Development Company (JUIDCO) as well as that of the ULBs to carry out reforms in the areas of urban finance and governance," an official statement said here.

This is in keeping with the needs of a rapidly urbanizing state where about 31 million people reside in urban areas and urban population growth in nine of the 24 districts in Jharkhand is above India's overall urbanization pace of 2.7 per cent.

Speaking on the occasion, Sameer Kumar Khare, Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, said: "The government of India recognizes that urbanization and economic growth are interlinked and initiated a comprehensive road map for municipal reforms through the AMRUT scheme."

He added that the Jharkhand Municipal Reform Programme will be a definite step forward to strengthen and improve urban services in a fast urbanizing state and will provide an impetus to economic growth.

Most of these components will be open to all 43 ULBs in the state who may wish to participate within an agreed framework under the project. Over 350,000 urban residents of the participating ULBs are expected to benefit, of which at least 45 per cent will be women.

Interventions such as piped water supply, storm water drains, climate friendly road construction and energy efficient street lighting will not only help improve urban services but also make it environmentally sustainable.

Work on the Khunti water supply sub-project and the Dhanbad roads sub-project is expected to commence shortly.

The loan, from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), has a seven-year grace period, and a final maturity of 22.5 years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Bank Jharkhand Jharkhand loan
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Praja Vedika demolition underway on Tuesday night. An advocate moved house motion petition in HC against demolition. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Jagan's government bulldozes TDP-built 'Praja Vedika'
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
Gallery
A clinical performance from Australia helped them ease through to the semis | AP
Australia become first side to clinch World Cup semi-final berth after England win
DAS BOOT (1981): An adaptation of Lothar-Gunther Buchheim's 1973 novel of the same name, the film narrates the 'Battle of the Atlantic.' It depicts both the excitement of battle and the tedium of the fruitless hunt through the eyes of a bunch of patriotic
International Day of the Seafarer: 10 Hollywood sea adventure movies to watch before you die
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp