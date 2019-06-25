Yogi Adityanath cabinet approves amendment to Civil procedure Act in UP

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a major decision, the Yogi cabinet approved amendment to Civil Procedure Act-1908 (CPA-1980) besides putting its seal on a loan of Rs. 2,000 crore towards construction of Purvanchal expressway at a meeting here on Tuesday. The cabinet gave its approval to six proposals in all. The state cabinet also approved the transfer of money directly into the account of beneficiaries under the Chief Minister Housing Scheme.

As per official spokespersons Shrikant Sharma and Siddharth Nath Singh, the disputes arising out of mutual reconciliation and arbitration of Section-102 and Section-115 can now be heard in the district courts apart from the High Court. Similarly, District Judge and Additonal District Judge will also be able to hear the cases. Moreover, the amount of bail bond of case related to Section 102 has also been increased from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000. The amount of bail bond for the cases related to Section 115 has been increased from Rs. 5 Lakh to Rs. 25 lakh.

In another decision, road, conference hall, VIP suite will be constructed soon with a budget of Rs.4399 lakhs in the High Court premises of Prayagraj. Cabinet also approved a budget of Rs. 530 crores for the construction of chambers of advocates and multi-level parking on High Court premises in Prayagraj.