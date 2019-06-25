Home Nation

Youth bailed in drugs case masterminded Neemuch jailbreak

Sources said that at least three other outsiders and some prisoners in the jail could be involved in the jailbreak. 

Published: 25th June 2019 02:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, behind bars

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The jailbreak in Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday was masterminded by a man who had spent three and half months at the same jail in a case of drug smuggling before being released on June 11.

The jailbreak in the wee hours of Sunday had been attempted three days ago also, but as some of the inmates were fat they could not make their way out of the cut metallic rods of the barrack concerned. Later, the rods were cut again with the help of saw blades to successfully execute the jai-break on Sunday.

The details of visitors who were regularly meeting the four inmates before the jailbreak guided the police to Vinod Dangi, a native of Suvakhera village of Neemuch district.

The police arrested him on Monday morning, and during questioning, he admitted to having masterminded the jailbreak.

The cops are now conducting raids in MP and Rajasthan in search of the four jail escapees.

“He (Vinod) was lodged for three and half months at the same barrack where the other four inmates were lodged, and was released on bail on June 11. He had planned and wanted to execute the jailbreak before being released on bail, but shelved the plan. After being released on bail, Vinod regularly visited the jail and met Pankaj Mongia and Nar Singh (two of the four escapees),” Neemuch district superintendent of police Rakesh Sagar said.

Sources said that at least three other outsiders and some prisoners in the jail could be involved in the jailbreak. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Bangladesh kept there chances of reaching the semi-finals alive. (Photo | AP)
Shakib's all-round performance keeps Bangladesh in the hunt for semi-finals
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
India's top 10 bestselling cars of May 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp