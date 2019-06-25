Youth bailed in drugs case masterminded Neemuch jailbreak

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The jailbreak in Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday was masterminded by a man who had spent three and half months at the same jail in a case of drug smuggling before being released on June 11.

The jailbreak in the wee hours of Sunday had been attempted three days ago also, but as some of the inmates were fat they could not make their way out of the cut metallic rods of the barrack concerned. Later, the rods were cut again with the help of saw blades to successfully execute the jai-break on Sunday.

The details of visitors who were regularly meeting the four inmates before the jailbreak guided the police to Vinod Dangi, a native of Suvakhera village of Neemuch district.

The police arrested him on Monday morning, and during questioning, he admitted to having masterminded the jailbreak.

The cops are now conducting raids in MP and Rajasthan in search of the four jail escapees.

“He (Vinod) was lodged for three and half months at the same barrack where the other four inmates were lodged, and was released on bail on June 11. He had planned and wanted to execute the jailbreak before being released on bail, but shelved the plan. After being released on bail, Vinod regularly visited the jail and met Pankaj Mongia and Nar Singh (two of the four escapees),” Neemuch district superintendent of police Rakesh Sagar said.

Sources said that at least three other outsiders and some prisoners in the jail could be involved in the jailbreak.