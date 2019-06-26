19 of Encephalitis-hit Bihar village booked for obstructing VVIP movement on national highway

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Bhagwanpur police of Vaishali district of Bihar registered an FIR against 19 persons, including parents of four victims of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) Tuesday, on charges of obstructing VVIP movement on national highway 22 between Patna and Muzaffarpur last week.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with some of his cabinet colleagues, besides officials of the state administration, were on their way on June 18 to inspect Sri Krishna Medical College Hospital where hundreds of children died due to AES between June 3 and June 22.

The VVIP carcade ran into the roadblock put up by residents of Harvanshpur village hit by AES spread and a severe water scarcity. The road blockade continued for hours bringing all traffic to a stop.