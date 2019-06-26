Home Nation

Assault and 'bat'tery: BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya's son arrested

A video of the assault went viral on social media, after which police filed an FIR against Akash Vijayvargiya and 10 others in connection with the assault, an official said.

Published: 26th June 2019 05:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 05:37 PM   |  A+A-

Akash Vijayvargiya

BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya (Photo | Twitter/ANI)

By PTI

INDORE: BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya's son - and the party's MLA in Madhya Pradesh - was Wednesday arrested for attacking a civic body official with a cricket bat, after a heated argument over a demolition drive.

A video of the assault went viral on social media, after which police filed an FIR against Akash Vijayvargiya and 10 others in connection with the assault, an official said.

Akash went about beating up the officer even as media persons surrounded him with cameras and recorded the entire incident.

Justifying his action, Akash said, "In the BJP, we have been taught, pehle aavedan, phir nivedan aur phir danadan. (first request and then attack)".

Eye-witnesses said the locals were protesting against razing of a house when Akash, who was a part of the protest, warned the civic body staff of consequences if they do not leave the spot.

His supporters even removed the keys of the earth moving machine brought in to carry out the demolition, they said. Amid heated exchange, Akash brought out a cricket bat and started hitting an officer who was talking over his mobile phone.

The MLA's supporters also attacked the officer and abused him while police personnel tried to bring the situation under control.

Soon after the incident, Indore Municipal Corporation employees held a demonstration by stopping their work. Akash said some civic officials were razing even those houses which are in a good condition, by declaring them as dilapidated.

"This is a conspiracy between owners of the houses and officials. They want to raze the houses so that leaders of the ruling Congress can take possession of the land," he said.

Condemning the assault, state Congress spokesperson Neelabh Shukla said, "The lawmaker himself has broken the law. The incident has exposed the real face of the BJP".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kailash Vijayvargiya Akash Vijayvargiya Indore cricket bat
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Upananda Brahmachari
    Kailash Vijayvargiya had also same record of trying to kill RSS Pracharak Nawal Kishore Sharma in an encounter to control over Dhar Bhojshala Temple Movement. Then Kailash played a role to kill Nawal Kishore to appese the Muslim voters there. Now his son is beating a Govt official ruthlessly. No diffrence. Vijayvargiyas are a murderous family.
    13 hours ago reply
Videos
India vs West Indies: Key players to watch out for
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the inauguration of SDMC’s Waste to Wonder park in Delhi on Thursday | naveen kumar
TNIE Explores: Seven wonders of the world recreated from waste
Gallery
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
HONG KONG: A strong demand for quality accommodation in locations popular with expat communities has put Hong Kong on top. IN PIC: Hong Kong skyline
The world's costliest cities for expats! Are any Indian?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp