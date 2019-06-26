Home Nation

BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya caught-on-camera thrashing Indore civic officials with cricket bat

The incident took place under MG Road police station area in full public glare and in front of on-duty duty cops, when an IMC team went to demolish a dilapidated house.

Published: 26th June 2019 03:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 04:34 PM

Akash Vijayavargiya, BJP MLA Akash Vijayavargiya

BJP MLA Akash Vijayavargiya seen thrashing civic officials with a cricket bat in Indore. (Videograb)

By Express News Service

INDORE: BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya’s MLA son Akash Vijayvargiya and his supporters attacked an Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) team which had gone to demolish a dilapidated house in Ganji Compound area of the city on Wednesday.

The incident took place under MG Road police station area in full public glare and in front of on-duty cops, when an IMC team comprising of zonal-level officials and a removal group went to demolish the dilapidated house. Sources said the occupants of the house had already been served the eviction notice. 

Suddenly, the BJP MLA from Indore-III constituency Akash Vijayvargiya arrived at the spot and started attacking the IMC team with a cricket bat. His supporters too started assaulting the IMC anti-encroachment team. 

The entire incident was recorded on the camera.

Owing to the sudden burst of violence, the IMC team had to stop the demolition and leave the spot.

Following this, both IMC staff and the BJP MLA reached the MG Road police station to lodge cases against each other. Another BJP MLA (the Indore II legislator) Ramesh Mendola was also present at the police station till the filing of the news report.

Surprisingly, the Indore III MLA Akash Vijayavargiya, while narrating the entire episode, told journalists later that “in the BJP we’ve been taught 'pehle aavedan, phir nivedan aur phir danadan.' (first request and then attack)”

When asked why he and his supporters attacked the IMC team on duty, the young BJP MLA said “I don’t remember what I did, as I was seething with anger after coming to know that the IMC team, which had no female members, had misbehaved with women living in the house. I’ll be able to clarify my actions after seeing the video,” said Akash Vijayvargiya.

“I had talked to the IMC commissioner Ashish Singh and requested him not to demolish the house, as several members of a family were living in it and the house was not in such a bad shape that it needs to be demolished. We had also sent a written request in this regard, but still, the IMC encroachment removal gang came to the spot and started their operations, physically misbehaving with the occupants of the house, including females,” added Vijayvargiya.

Reacting to the development, NS Saluja, senior Congress leader and media coordinator for CM Kamal Nath, said the incident shows that BJP MLA Akash Vijayavargiya is working towards turning a quiet Indore into West Bengal. “Will the ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan go to Indore now and protest there against this violence by his party MLA, just like he protested over the incident of alleged custodial death of a youth in Bhopal recently,” questioned Saluja.

