BJP's great Goan push: Free membership drive begins on July 6

By PTI

PANAJI: The BJP Wednesday said it wanted to bring every third voter in Goa under the party fold through a special drive to be kicked off next month.

State unit BJP president Sadanand Tanavade said all the 40 assembly constituencies and all the booths would be covered during the drive beginning July 6. As per data, the number of registered voters in Goa is around 11 lakh.

Tanavade said membership will be absolutely free as the party has decided to waive the token amount of Rs five for enrollment.

"Our main focus would be those booths where the party polled less votes during the recently held polls (Lok Sabha and Assembly by-elections)," he said.